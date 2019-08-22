× Hartford officers placed on leave following I-84 shooting, have returned to work

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

HARTFORD -- Officers involved in the shooting death of 41-year-old Alphonso Zaporta on an I-84 ramp last month have returned to work, according to Hartford Lt. Paul Cicero.

Both Detective Zack Sherry and Officer Rocky Last returned to their job last week after two weeks of administrative leave.

The shooting was the ending to a police pursuit that started near Park Terrace in Hartford last month. Police say they attempted to pull over a car driven by Zaporta during a criminal investigation, but the car fled. Police then followed Zaporta to the I-84 westbound ramp on Capitol Avenue.

Due to construction traffic and stop sticks deployed by police, the car was stopped.

Hartford officers approached the vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police, and the passenger got out of the car and surrendered.

Zaporta, who was the driver, struggled with officers. At some point during the struggle, Zaporta gained control of one of the officer's firearm, according to Connecticut State Police.

Zaporta was then fatally shot by Detective Sherry.

Days after the shooting, the Connecticut State's Attorney Office released body cam footage of the incident.

Detective Sherry is currently handling only administrative duties, according Lt. Cicero. As for Last, he is back on regular assignment as a street crimes officer, said Lt. Cicero.