Hartford shooting suspect wearing ‘bright colored’ mask captured

HARTFORD -- Police said they have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting Thursday night.
Hartford Police Department said the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m., by Capitol Avenue.
Police said a victim suffered a graze wound. Police said they found the suspect roughly an hour after.
Information provided to FOX61 at first, stated that police were looking for a suspect with a green hoodie, wearing a clown mask.
When captured, police said the suspect was located as well as a bright colored winter face-mask and a firearm.
The status of the victim at this moment has not been released.
