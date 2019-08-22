Hartford shooting suspect wearing ‘bright colored’ mask captured

Back-to-school tips to start the year off right
Posted 10:02 PM, August 22, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:36PM, August 22, 2019

HARTFORD -- Police said they have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting Thursday night.

Hartford Police Department said the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m., by Capitol Avenue.

Police said a victim suffered a graze wound. Police said they found the suspect roughly an hour after.

Information provided to FOX61 at first, stated that police were looking for a suspect with a green hoodie, wearing a clown mask.

When captured, police said the suspect was located as well as a bright colored winter face-mask and a firearm.

The status of the victim at this moment has not been released.

Google Map for coordinates 41.760177 by -72.712103.

