Hartford shooting suspect wearing ‘bright colored’ mask captured

HARTFORD -- Police said they have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting Thursday night.

Hartford Police Department said the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m., by Capitol Avenue.

Police said a victim suffered a graze wound. Police said they found the suspect roughly an hour after.

Information provided to FOX61 at first, stated that police were looking for a suspect with a green hoodie, wearing a clown mask.

When captured, police said the suspect was located as well as a bright colored winter face-mask and a firearm.

The status of the victim at this moment has not been released.

Patrol officers both south & north district quickly respond to the scene & establish immediate perimeter. Suspect located as well as the bright colored winter face-mask (not clown mask as reported) and firearm. CSD & MCD are assisting. Great work by patrol! #citycops -Lt. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 23, 2019

Suspect info & charge(s), as well as victim info will be provided in the morning. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 23, 2019