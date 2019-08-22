Human remains found in Waterbury during search for missing Meriden mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY — Police continued combing the area Thursday surrounding a Waterbury textile facility where human remains were found.

Those remains may take weeks to identify.

A source told FOX61 that’s because the remains were found in multiple locations within the thickly wooded area.

The scene has become the center of the investigation into missing Meriden mother of two, Perrie Mason. Her fiance, Jason Watson, works at the textile facility.

Watson was arrested Tuesday and has been named the prime suspect in Mason’s disappearance.

“This world is becoming scary. Between the shootings and the missing mothers and dead bodies all over the place,” said Dawn Lukos of Waterbury.

The business at 137 Brookside Drive in Waterbury is part of Baystate Textiles.

“This property is a place where they bring in clothing and distribute it to the poor,” said nearby business owner Frank Lukos.

Employees identified Watson as the warehouse supervisor.

Watson and Mason lived together on West Main Street in Meriden. They share two children each from prior relationships.

Court documents revealed Mason and Jason had a physical fight just before Mason disappeared. Mason recalled in text messages how Jason choked her until she blacked out.

Mason made two calls to 911 on Saturday. Her phone has been off since then. Watson has an extensive criminal past of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Watson is now locked up on a $500,000 bond, facing domestic violence charges.

He’s due back in court Sept 12th.