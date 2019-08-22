Nathan Carman testifies in court over boat modifications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVIDENCE, R.I. A Middletown man who was rescued off the coast of Rhode Island three years ago, took the stand in a Rhode Island Court Thursday.

Silent walking into court Thursday morning, Nathan Carman took the stand in the civil trail over an insurance claim surrounding his sunken boat “the chickenpox".

Throughout the trial, we’ve heard from experts who say Carman's modifications to his boat were faulty. But Carman’s attorney has been arguing that the boat was old and there’s no way to prove why it actually sank.

Under oath, Carman detailed the moments the boat was sinking, saying it filled with water but he had a “strong aversion” to calling the Coast Guard unless he knew the boat would sink.

He also said had he knew the boat was going to sink, he would have called for help.

Carman said he watched the pilothouse start to slip away and he said he told his mother to real in the fishing lines but never said anything else to her.

This trial is about more than just insurance money. Investigators have named Carman as a person of interest in the deaths of his mother and grandfather. His mother said to be on board when the boat sank. His millionaire grandfather was found shot to death three years prior in his Windsor home.