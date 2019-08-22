New Haven Captain injured in shooting to be released from hospital today

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff will be released from the hospital today.

Officials say he will be discharged around 11:30 a.m. Officers and officials are expected to line up outside the hospital to celebrate his recovery, and Duff will also have a personal police escort back home.

Over a week ago, Duff was shot and injured after confronting a suspect who had just killed 46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven.

At this time, the shooting suspect has not been found.

New Haven police Sgt. Shayna Kendall was in her area of supervision, the Dixwell neighborhood, last Monday night when she heard Capt. Anthony Duff’s desperate radio transmission.

“Officer down, officer down, signal four, Dixwell and Townsend, signal four, officer down,” Duff said in his final transmission

He was shot and leaning up against some apartment steps on Henry Street.

“I arrived there and it was something that I was just not expecting to see,” said Kendall.

Duff was bleeding profusely after sustaining three gunshot wounds.

“And now he’s in the position where he really truly needs not only myself but his other brother and sister officers,” Kendall said.

So they used their training to assess the situation and applied tourniquets.

“I honestly didn’t know if that would be the last time that I would see Capt. Duff,” said Kendall. “And, the decision had to be made that we needed to go.”

“The family, everyone is very grateful for all the support and the outpouring of support from the community and from everyone,” said Chief Reyes.

The chief said he could not discuss details of the investigation but understandably called this investigation the priority of the department