All you the tips you need to head Back to School
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

North Canaan man arrested for allegedly saying ‘Today seems like a good day to shoot to kill’ at DMV

Posted 5:42 PM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50PM, August 22, 2019

NORWALK —  Connecticut State Police said they’ve arrested a man who allegedly made a shooting threat at a Norwalk DMV Thursday.

Connecticut State Police said they’ve arrested Gregory Plaia, 55, after a DMV employee said Plaia made a statement saying “Today seems like a good day to shoot to kill.”

The DMV employee went on to say that Plaia suggested he would come back another time.

State police said they’ve arrested and charged Plaia with breach of peace in the second degree and threatening in the second degree.

Plaia was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 13.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.