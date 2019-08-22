× North Canaan man arrested for allegedly saying ‘Today seems like a good day to shoot to kill’ at DMV

NORWALK — Connecticut State Police said they’ve arrested a man who allegedly made a shooting threat at a Norwalk DMV Thursday.

Connecticut State Police said they’ve arrested Gregory Plaia, 55, after a DMV employee said Plaia made a statement saying “Today seems like a good day to shoot to kill.”

The DMV employee went on to say that Plaia suggested he would come back another time.

State police said they’ve arrested and charged Plaia with breach of peace in the second degree and threatening in the second degree.

Plaia was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 13.