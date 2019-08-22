Partly sunny, warm, and humid Thursday; a chance for a storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's much quieter this morning after an active day of severe weather yesterday. Two tornado warnings were issued yesterday across parts of Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties. No tornadoes have been confirmed at this time but there were some pockets of wind damage.

It'll stay very warm and humid with more sunshine out there and highs in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. There is another chance for a shower or thunderstorm late-day or at night as a cold front approaches. That thunderstorm chance is not as potent as the stuff we had yesterday, so we're not expecting any widespread severe weather. That being said, a few of you may wake up late tonight to rumbles of thunder! The humidity sticks around through the overnight hours with warm temperatures in the 60s.

Then get ready for a taste of fall! The humidity slides back down again, feeling refreshing Friday and the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with low temps dropping into the 50s! It's looking like a delightful stretch of weather for several days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance for a late-day shower/storm. Better chance for storms at night. Highs: 85-90.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and possible thunderstorm. Lows: 60s.

FRIDAY: Clouds to sun, turning less humid. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: mid 70s - near 80.

