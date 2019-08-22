All you the tips you need to head Back to School
Patriots safety Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge

Posted 12:25 PM, August 22, 2019, by

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LACONIA, N.H. — Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8. Authorities said Chung knowingly possessed cocaine on June 25 while in Meredith.

Chung’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Chung has played for the Patriots for nine of his 10 NFL seasons, winning three Super Bowls.

The Laconia Sun reports town records show that Chung owns a lakeside residence in Meredith.

It wasn’t immediately known if Chung has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The court file doesn’t list one.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with the Patriots’ director of media relations. A voice message for Chung’s agent said the mailbox was full.

