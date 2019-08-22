× Patriots safety Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge

LACONIA, N.H. — Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8. Authorities said Chung knowingly possessed cocaine on June 25 while in Meredith.

Chung’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Statement from the New England Patriots:

We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 22, 2019

Chung has played for the Patriots for nine of his 10 NFL seasons, winning three Super Bowls.

The Laconia Sun reports town records show that Chung owns a lakeside residence in Meredith.

It wasn’t immediately known if Chung has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The court file doesn’t list one.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with the Patriots’ director of media relations. A voice message for Chung’s agent said the mailbox was full.