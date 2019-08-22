× PD: Waterford High School senior class rock vandalized

WATERFORD — Police said three people vandalized the Waterford High School senior class rock last Thursday.

Waterford Police Department said three suspects splattered orange and green paint all over the rock and ruined the painting that was painted by the most recent graduating class.

“The suspects entered the property via a path on RTE 1 and exited the property running through a path that leads out to RTE 156 across from the town hall,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the three suspects were wearing backpacks and possibly hooded sweatshirts.

If anyone knows anything about this incident you’re asked to contact Officer Sylvestre at 860-449-4321 and reference case # 2019-01514.