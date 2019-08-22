Police identify body found in Waterbury as missing Meriden mother

WATERBURY — Police announced they have identified the body found during a search at a Waterbury textile facility Thursday as missing Meriden mother of two, Perrie Mason.

Initially officials said those remains may take weeks to identify, but the identity was confirmed by the Medical Examiner.

“When you have a case like this, I’m sure the Medical Examiner’s office was doing everything it possibly could to give us information,” police said in press conference Friday.

The scene became the center of the investigation into Mason’ disappearance. Her fiance, Jason Watson, works at the textile facility.

Watson was arrested Tuesday and has been named the prime suspect in the case.

According to officials, the family is working with DCF to determine where or with whom Mason’s children will be placed.

No further specifics on the case and Watson’s charges were released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and is being handled primarily by Meriden’s Major Crimes Division.

—

“This world is becoming scary. Between the shootings and the missing mothers and dead bodies all over the place,” said Dawn Lukos of Waterbury.

The business at 137 Brookside Drive in Waterbury is part of Baystate Textiles.

“This property is a place where they bring in clothing and distribute it to the poor,” said nearby business owner Frank Lukos.

Employees identified Watson as the warehouse supervisor.

Watson and Mason lived together on West Main Street in Meriden. They share two children each from prior relationships.

Court documents revealed Mason and Jason had a physical fight just before Mason disappeared. Mason recalled in text messages how Jason choked her until she blacked out.

Mason made two calls to 911 on Saturday. Her phone has been off since then. Watson has an extensive criminal past of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Watson is now locked up on a $500,000 bond, facing domestic violence charges.

He’s due back in court Sept 12th.