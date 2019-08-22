× Police searching for suspect wearing green hoodie and clown mask in connection to shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are searching for a suspect wearing a green hoodie and a clown mask in connection to a shooting Thursday night.

Hartford Police Department said the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m., where a person suffered a graze wound.

“Capitol Ave closed between James St and Heath St for active shooting investigation.,” Hartford Police tweeted. “Shot Spotter activation alerted to shots fired. Male victim conscious and alert. More information will be put out as it becomes available.”

No other details were released.

