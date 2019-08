LONGMEADOW, Mass — Enfield police say they and other departments are on the scene of a serious crash at the Longmeadow, Enfield town line.

Police say they were attempting to stop the pick-up truck which was fleeing from officers. The truck reportedly struck a mail truck.

The condition of the driver of the truck and the postal worker is unknown at this time. Witnesses at the scene say the collision created some small fires and explosions from the vehicles.

This is a developing story.