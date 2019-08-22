× Sources: Business where human remains found in Waterbury is where Jason Watson worked

WATERBURY — Sources confirmed to FOX61 news that Jason Watson, the prime suspect in the disappearance of a Meriden mother, worked at a recycling center where human remains were found yesterday.

The business is located in Waterbury.

Meriden Police Department said at this time no positive identification has been made of the remains.

Police said the identification process can take a few weeks.

On Wednesday, police said they’ve extended their search into Waterbury for Perrie Mason, 31, who is a mother of two who was reported missing on Monday.

“We are working with Ms. Mason’s family and anticipate further updates in the future,” police said.

Tuesday night, police arrested Watson’s fiance Jason Watson where he was charged with domestic violence including strangulation, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, and assault.

Police said the domestic violence charges are separate from the disappearance of Mason, but police have labeled Watson as the primary suspect in this case.

Mason’s sister Vao Horlback is currently in town from Georgia to help find her sister and said Mason would never just leave her two young boys.

If anyone has information regarding Mason, you’re asked to contact Det. Femia at 203-630-6219.