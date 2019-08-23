× East Granby man arrested for allegedly threatening to stab hotel worker in neck

OLD SAYBROOK — Police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to stab a hotel clerk in the throat.

Old Saybrook Police said they responded to the Super 8 Hotel on Spencer Plains Road after the desk clerk reported a male displayed a knife and threatened to stab him in the throat.

Police said the suspect fled in his vehicle and engaged Old Saybrook Police in pursuit.

“The pursuit went from Old Saybrook, through Westbrook, and into Essex,” police said in a release. “The suspect fled on foot in Essex and was apprehended by the Old Saybrook Police.”

Police have identified the suspect as Matthew Bromson, 52, of East Granby.

No injuries were reported. No other details were released.