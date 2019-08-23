× East Haven man charged for allegedly stabbing man in neck

EAST HAVEN — An arrest has been made in connection to a stabbing that occurred early Friday morning.

East Haven Police Department said the stabbing took place around 2:52 a.m. on Russo Avenue. Police said they responded to a call from a man who was stabbed in the neck.

Police said the suspect, who was later identified as Jason Taylor, 44, was not at the scene after the stabbing.

“Upon officer’s arrival, they located the victim with a three-inch stab wound to his neck,” police said in a release. “Through the investigation it was learned that the two acquaintances were at #267 Russo Avenue smoking crack cocaine before the attack.”

Police went on to say, “The victim told officers that Taylor walked up from behind him and slashed his neck with a steak knife for no apparent reason. The victim advised officers that this attack was unprovoked and that no altercation preceded the attack. The victim stated that after being stabbed, he fled the residence and drove home before calling the police.”

The victim was treated to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said later on, Taylor called the police and told them his location.

“Once contact was made with Taylor on Eastern Street, he advised officers he fled the residence because after using drugs with the victim, the victim pulled a knife out on him and attempted to rob him.”

Taylor told police that a fight ensued, at which point he was able to disarm the victim.

“Taylor stated that during the brief struggle, he cut the victim somewhere on the face before fleeing the residence,” police said. “Taylor stated he ran all the way to Eastern Street before stopping to call police.”

Officers went back to Taylor’s residence, where the altercation took place and found a crime scene, which included drug paraphernalia in plain view, police said.

“It was also evident that a violent assault occurred,” police said.

Taylor is charged with assault in the second degree and was held on a $100,000 bond.