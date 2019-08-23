Foodie Friday: Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough in Groton

As seasonal restaurants go, Abbott’s in the Rough is perhaps one of the most popular along the shoreline, if not in all of Connecticut.

An institution in the Noank section of Groton since 1947, it’s all about the lobster and this isn’t your Grandma’s lobster.

We are talking uber-fresh, right off the boat every single day!

Whole lobsters, lobster deviled eggs, lobster mac & cheese and of course the lobster roll! Many argue that it originated at Abbott’s!

“We have the quarter-pounder, the OMG and the LOL,” laughed owner Deirdre Mears.

But, the marquee roll isn’t anything to laugh at. The one-pounder is freshly steamed, with just the right amount of butter on a perfectly toasted bun.

“When we first put the LOL on the menu, we didn’t know what to expect,” smiled Mears. “People just love it so now we are thinking of offering an even bigger roll next season.”

Sometimes bigger isn’t better, but that is not the case here.

Open May to the middle of October, people come from far and wide for the lobster, and that includes the Horne family. Carol and Marty drive from Pennsylvania twice a season for the succulent dish.

“We come here for our birthdays and we just love it,” said Carol Horne.

Her husband Marty (wearing a Got Lobster? shirt) chimed in saying, “we have been doing it for more than 10 years. There is nothing like it”

Lobster is certainly not the only thing on the menu either. Clams, steamers, mussels, shrimp and more! Oh, and land lovers won’t be left out. The steak will melt in your mouth.

While the food is eye-opening, the views are just as good. Enjoy a waterfront view while eating a spectacularly fresh dish and just make sure you tell them the FOX61 Foodie Friday gang sent you.

C’mon!