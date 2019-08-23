FOX61 Student News: Shepaug senior hosts Zumba classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Brooke Fredericks and Owen Hibbard Shepaug Valley School

Andres Rico, a student at Shepaug Valley School, hosts a Zumba class twice a month. But this isn’t just any Zumba class, this is part of his senior project, a program where students develop a plan to learn more about something they are passionate about.

During school, Andres Rico works on the project preparation. More than half of the students in one of his classes attend the Zumba class on a continual basis.

Rico says that he always wanted to do something that involved dancing and pursue his Colombian heritage.

“I want it to be a free judge zone, where I can be myself and other people don’t feel judged”.

He loves the idea that Zumba has been helping people worldwide by dancing and embracing others.

Mike Nolan, Andres’s technical advisor, loves being his guide throughout the process of senior project.

“He has learned a skill that he could go out and use right away”, he said. “I’ve seen Andres become a really professional Zumba teacher.”

Andres has become a certified Zumba teacher while exploring his senior project, and plans on doing more of it in the future.