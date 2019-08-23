Hamden Police investigating case of abandoned dog

Back-to-school tips to start the year off right
HAMDEN — Hamden Police are asking anyone with information about this abandoned dog to call police or Animal Control.

A concerned neighbor called Hamden Animal Control on August 13, to report a dog tied up outside an apartment building on Mix Avenue.

Once untied, the officer saw that the dog was not able to sit and was in severe pain and also suffering from a severe skin condition.

The dog, which is described as a 3-year-old Yorkshire Terrier Mix, was taken to the North Haven Animal Hospital for immediate care.

The dog was found to be suffering from a skin condition, caused either by an autoimmune disease or chemical burn.

Both of his ears were infected and needed to be partially amputated.  The dog was also underweight and dehydrated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control Officer Christopher Smith (203) 230-4080 or the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000

