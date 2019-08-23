Much less humid, cooler Friday; A taste of autumn this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're starting off this morning on the damp side with a few leftover showers in spots. That rain will gradually move out from northwest to southeast, so the shoreline may hold on to a shower or two into the middle of the day. Overall, the trend will be for major improvement today as the air mass changes from tropical humidity to delightfully comfortable air.

Clouds will slowly break for some sun and the afternoon is looking beautiful with low humidity and partly cloudy skies.

By Saturday and Sunday it will almost feel like a taste of fall with high temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the 50s. In fact, we could even see some 40s across the normally colder valleys by early Sunday morning! This looks like a great stretch of weather this weekend into early next week, before the humidity and unsettled weather return.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: A few morning showers, but drying out from NW to SE, gradual clearing and becoming much less humid! High: 76-81.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Lows: 53-60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: 75-80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: mid 70s - near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming a bit more humid, chance for a few showers. High: 75-80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers. High: Low 80s

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers. High: Low 80s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli