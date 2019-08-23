× Police identify both men killed in Mass/CT state line crash

LONGMEADOW, Mass — Two people, including a USPS worker, died in a horrific crash at the Massachusetts and Connecticut state lines Thursday.

The driver of the postal truck has been identified as 59-year-old Daniel Nacin, of Enfield.

Officials say Enfield Police were in pursuit of a pickup truck on Route 5 when the driver, identified as 47-year-old David Cersosimo, of Rocky Hill failed to stop for police and had sideswiped a vehicle on Route in Enfield.

Cersosimo proceeded on Route 5 into Longmeadow, MA where he collided with the US Postal vehicle in the area of Booth Road and Longmeadow Street.

Both drivers were transported to Baystate Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.

Traffic was impacted for several hours in Enfield while investigators worked the scene of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by units in the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.