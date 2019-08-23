× Police release identity of man arrested in connection to Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — Police have released the identity of a man arrested in connection to a shooting Thursday night.

Hartford Police Department said they’ve arrested and charged Julio Monet, 29, of Hartford and charged him with:

Criminal attempt murder

Assault 1st degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal use of a firearm

Police said they responded to a shooting around 9:26 p.m. in the area of 1053 Capitol Avenue.

“Upon arrival, one male victim was located suffering from what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to the face,” police said. “The victim was immediately rendered medical aid, then subsequently transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment.”

Police said they soon located Monet in the area of Bartholomew Avenue and Hamilton Street.

“Two firearms and a ski mask were also located nearby,” police said. “Privately owned security cameras in the area recorded the incident in its entirety.”

Police said Monet is a multi-convicted felon with two prior firearm convictions.

Police said Monet is currently being held on a $1,050,00 bond including two unrelated outstanding warrants. The 22-year-old victim is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.

No other details were released.