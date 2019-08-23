× Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old from Southington

SOUTHINGTON — Police are looking for 83-year-old Pietro DiChello out of Southington.

Police say he was last seen on Friday.

There was no clothing description available.

DiChello is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5’08” and weighs 180 pounds.

If anyone has seen DiChello or has information on his whereabouts they are asked to call the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.