Taste-Test Day at The Big E

Posted 4:29 PM, August 23, 2019

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass – The Big E begins next month but, on Friday, they offered a taste of what’s to come.

An array of chocolate, a bounty of barbecue, and all that’s deep fried are just part of the culinary offerings destined for the fairgrounds.

Gene Cassidy, the CEO of the Big E said, “The Big E is about the excitement, it’s about the entertainment, but today it’s about the eats.”

From a deep fried pineapple upside-down cake, to what are known as “Chompers”  --  the newest version is deep fried chicken, bacon and cheeses in a secret coating --  there is no shortage of ways to count calories.

A new twist on an old favorite is the iconic cream puff, this year a chocolate topped variety will be offered from the Big E Bakery.

E.J. Dean, from the Big E bakery said, “last year we made 60 thousand cream puffs and 40 thousand eclairs so the oven is constantly rolling.”

The Big E hosted just over 1.5 million fair-goers last year and hopes to reach 1.6 million visitors in 2019. Cassidy added, “it’s a very exciting feeling to get people together in such a kind and communal way.”

The Eastern States Exposition runs September 13-September 29.

To find out more visit the Big E website.

