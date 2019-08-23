Vernon man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting girlfriend’s 5-year-old son

VERNON — Police say 27-year-old Angel Almodovar was arrested and charged with sexual assault after reportedly assaulting his girlfriend’s son.

Police say one of the children at home at the time, a 10-year-old boy, told his mother he saw Almodovar, her boyfriend of two years, sexually assault his 5-year-old brother Tuesday night in his room.

The mother was reported to also have a 2-year-old son at home as well.

According to police, the mother said her 10-year-old son had gone upstairs in the home around 10:30 p.m. and saw Almodovar sexually assaulting his 5-year-old brother. The boy immediately came back downstairs and told her what he saw. The mother reportedly confronted Almodovar who denied the allegation. The mother then said she was going to call the police, and he then ran from the home. Officers arrived soon after to the multi-family home at 89 Prospect Street.

Shortly after responding to the house, a Vernon officer saw Almodovar walking in the area of Union Street and Orchard Street, according to police.

Police took Almodovar back to the police department and interviewed him.

Police say Almodovar was inconsistent with the details of his night leading up to the reported assault as well as inconsistent in his story during the alleged incident. Police say Almodovar eventually admitted a finger may have been involved, but it wasn’t on purpose.

Police also took a statement from the mother who spoke more in detail about the incident and what her 10-year-old son saw. The two boys were also interviewed. Among other things, police say the 10-year-old heard his younger brother ask “Now can you buy me a chocolate bar?” during the incident. The 10-year-old reportedly yelled at Almodovar “What are you doing?” and that was when Almodovar realized he was being watched. According to police, Almodovar then approached the 10-year-old who pushed him away and ran downstairs to his mother.

Police say when they spoke with the 5-year-old, he confirmed that Almodovar promised to buy him chocolate in exchange.

The 5-year-old son went on to say it had happened to him “five times” including times before his 5th birthday and before the summer started.

Almodovar was arrested and charged with sexual assault in the 1st and 4th degree along with sexual contact with a victim under 16.