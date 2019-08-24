× Car crashes into New Haven market; two pedestrians killed

NEW HAVEN – A car crashed into a New Haven market overnight, striking two pedestrians in the process.

It happened at the corner of Blatchley Avenue and Grand Avenue in the city’s Fair Haven section just about 11 p.m. The car crashed into the entryway of a brick building — the sedan was buried up to the rear wheels.

Police say two pedestrians were pinned between the building and the vehicle, and their injuries were fatal.

Officials tell FOX61 their was a female passenger who was able to get out and left the scene. The male driver had to be extricated by New Haven firefighters and transported to a local hospital.

FOX61 has a crew en route, and will update this developing story as information becomes available.