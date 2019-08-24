Back-to-school tips to start the year off right
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Dave Chappelle set to host benefit concert for Ohio shooting

Posted 2:27 PM, August 24, 2019, by
Dave Chappelle Reacts To Hartford

(file)

DAYTON, Ohio — Comedian Dave Chappelle plans to host a special block party and benefit concert in Ohio for those affected by the recent mass shooting.

Chappelle will be among national and local entertainers planned for the main stage at the “Gem City Shine” event in Dayton on Sunday.

WDTN-TV reports the City of Dayton along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership and the Chamber of Commerce will help organize the tribute.

The organizers say the event will be an effort to “reclaim” the entertainment district after 24-year-old Connor Betts’ 32-second rampage in front of Ned Peppers that killed nine people and left dozens injured on Aug. 4.

Chappelle, a resident of nearby Yellow Springs, urges attendees to “live in the moment” by enjoying the experience live rather than recording it on their cellphones.

Google Map for coordinates 39.758948 by -84.191607.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.