Great Start To A Beautiful Weekend

This weekend looks beautiful! Today will be sunny with low humidity and comfortable temperatures.

This weekend will almost feel like a taste of fall. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s Saturday and Sunday night (perhaps even some 40s for the normally colder valleys).

There will more clouds around on Sunday due to a northeasterly wind. But it will still be a nice day to spend outside with comfy temps and low humidity.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK:

Low pressure off the southeast coast will likely become the next named storm of the 2019 Hurricane season (Dorian). While it may look a little freaky riding up the east coast, our weather pattern favors this one stays out to sea. A reasonable worst-case scenario would be some humidity and showers but right now we're keeping the forecast dry as the storm passes well offshore Tuesday-Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: 75-80.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun. High: mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 70s – near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy High: 75-80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, more humid. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers. High: Low 80s.

