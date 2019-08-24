Back-to-school tips to start the year off right
PD: Man shot in leg in Hartford

Posted 6:22 AM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25AM, August 24, 2019

Hartford Police investigate a shooting on Beacon Street near Capitol Avenue, Saturday, August 24, 2019. The shooting happened late Friday night.

HARTFORD – Police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city’s Parkville neighborhood.

The city’s ShotSpotter detected gunfire in the area of Beacon Street and Capitol Avenue at 11:21 p.m. Friday, according to police. When they arrived they found a 39 year old man who had been shot in the calf. Police say he was conscious and alert, was transported to the hospital and is cooperating with investigators.

Police say the shooting is not a random incident.

Area streets were closed while police investigated, but are open now.

