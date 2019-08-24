× PD: Man shot in leg in Hartford

HARTFORD – Police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city’s Parkville neighborhood.

The city’s ShotSpotter detected gunfire in the area of Beacon Street and Capitol Avenue at 11:21 p.m. Friday, according to police. When they arrived they found a 39 year old man who had been shot in the calf. Police say he was conscious and alert, was transported to the hospital and is cooperating with investigators.

Police say the shooting is not a random incident.

Area streets were closed while police investigated, but are open now.