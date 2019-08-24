× Person stabbed to death in Bethel, suspect in custody

BETHEL — Police responded early Saturday morning, on calls of a stabbing at a home on Plumtree Street.

On scene, officers found one person suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Danbury hospital where they later succumbed to their wounds and died.

A suspect was taken into custody and is being held by police.

Police said that more information will be released once the family of the victim are notified.