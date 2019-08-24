Back-to-school tips to start the year off right
Person stabbed to death in Bethel, suspect in custody

Posted 6:23 PM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, August 24, 2019

BETHEL — Police responded early Saturday morning, on calls of a stabbing at a home on Plumtree Street.

On scene, officers found one person suffering  from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Danbury hospital where they later succumbed to their wounds and died.

A suspect was taken into custody and is being held by police.

Police said that more information will be released once the family of the victim are notified.

