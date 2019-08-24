× Two people killed when car crashes into New Haven market

NEW HAVEN – A car crashed into a New Haven market last night, striking two pedestrians in the process.

It happened at the corner of Blatchley Avenue and Grand Avenue in the city’s Fair Haven section just about 11 p.m. The car crashed into the entryway of a brick building — the sedan was buried up to the rear wheels.

Police said two pedestrians were pinned between the building and the vehicle, and their injuries were fatal.

Officials tell FOX61 there was a woman passenger who was able to get out and left the scene. The male driver had to be extricated by New Haven firefighters and transported to a local hospital.

HAPPENING NOW: A tow truck in New Haven is taking out a car that smashed into a building overnight. @NewHavenPolice says two people were killed after the vehicle hit them before hitting the building. More details coming soon. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/FIImcCe01a — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) August 24, 2019

#Exclusive We spoke with the property owner of Justin’s Deli Market who let us inside the building to view the damage. We were the only station allowed inside and he tells us this is the second time in nearly 15 years that a car has hit this building. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/qUcsSOvlVz — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) August 24, 2019