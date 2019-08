Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How can you look for clues that someone in your life may be suffering from the onset of dementia?

Matt Scott talks with the Communication Director of the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Kristen Cusato, who gave us some suggestions to separate bouts of forgetfulness from the beginnings of the deadly disease, which has touched her personally.

The Alzheimer’s Association will be holding 7 walks all over the state – in an effort to raise money for education and research – the list of walks is on their website – www.alz.org/ct