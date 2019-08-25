× “Calling All Brothers” to greet Hartford teachers at convocation on Monday

HARTFORD — The community group “Calling All Brothers” hopes to turn out in force to greet Hartford teachers on Monday as they gather for the start of the school year.

Calling All Brothers is planning their 5th Annual Welcome at the XL Center at 7:30 am. They will welcome teachers and administrators during their convocation, which kicks off the school year.

A free shuttle bus will operate from the Rensselaer at Hartford, 275 Windsor St. and the Hartford Parking Authority at 1212 Main St.

The group is making plans to greet students on the first days of school through the week.

For more information, contact A.J. Johnson 860-205-1280