Back-to-school tips to start the year off right
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

First look at David Ortiz since shooting

Posted 3:10 PM, August 25, 2019, by

BOSTON — We’re seeing the first pictures of Davido Ortiz since he was shot in Santa Domingo three months ago.

Ortiz posted on his Instagram as he dropped off his daughter at college . He wrote, ” A life experience take place on us dropping off one of my kids at college….. good luck with everything and remember “ to be great you have to bring the best out of you everyday” lov you….mom & dad!!!”

Ortiz was shot in the back at a Santo Domingo nightclub June 9 by a hit man who police say was supposed to be targeting a different man. Ortiz was brought to Boston the next day needed three operations before he was released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.