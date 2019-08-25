× First look at David Ortiz since shooting

BOSTON — We’re seeing the first pictures of Davido Ortiz since he was shot in Santa Domingo three months ago.

Ortiz posted on his Instagram as he dropped off his daughter at college . He wrote, ” A life experience take place on us dropping off one of my kids at college….. good luck with everything and remember “ to be great you have to bring the best out of you everyday” lov you….mom & dad!!!”

Ortiz was shot in the back at a Santo Domingo nightclub June 9 by a hit man who police say was supposed to be targeting a different man. Ortiz was brought to Boston the next day needed three operations before he was released.