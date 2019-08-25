× Man pulled from Scoville Reservoir in Wolcott

WOLCOTT — Emergency crews were called out to rescue two people who fell into a reservoir Sunday afternoon.

Wolcott Chief Police Edward Stevens said police responded after two people fell into the water at Scoville Reservoir.

Officers jumped into the water and found a woman, another kayaker, her fiance, was not found immediately

The fire department and regional dive team were called. The man was found unresponsive about an hour later and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.