Nice again today, but a few more clouds; Clear & comfy to start the week

Today won't be as nice as the near-perfect weather we had on Saturday, but it still won't be that bad! We'll see some sunshine but some grey clouds may take over for a bit, especially in eastern CT. The wind will be coming out of the northeast today, which will help usher in those clouds off the ocean and a shower or two over the course of the day. No need to cancel outdoor activities but just something to keep in your back of your mind.

Low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s stick around for the start of the work week. We'll enjoy sunshine for Monday and Tuesday with humidity staying on the comfortable side. For the middle of the week, the humidity increases as temperatures get back into the lower 80s and a chance for some rain Wednesday into Thursday.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK:

The next named storm (Dorian) has formed. Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to strengthen over the course of the next few days. Forecasted to be near hurricane strength by Tuesday as it reaches the Lesser Antilles. We'll continue to monitor but it will likely not have any direct impact on the us here in Connecticut.

We're also watching low pressure off the southeast coast will likely become the next named storm of the 2019 Hurricane season. While it is anticipated to ride up the coast, our weather pattern favors this one stays out to sea. A reasonable worst-case scenario for us in CT would be some humidity and showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clouds & sun. High: mid-upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Lows around 50.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 70s – near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy High: 75-80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, more humid. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers. High: Low 80s.

