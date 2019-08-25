× Teen, woman wounded in separate Bridgeport shootings

BRIDGEORT — One teen and a woman was injured in a separate shootings Sunday evening.

Police posted on Facebook: “At 2040hrs,Reports of Shots fired in PT Barnum [housing project]. Female victim being transported by medics being treated for gunshot wound.”

A short time later, at 10:37 p.m., officials said they received report of a 16-year-old boy struck who was by gunfire on Connecticut Ave. The teen was taken to Bridgeport Hospital.