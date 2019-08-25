× Overnight fire rips through hostel in Hartford’s West End

HARTFORD – Heavy flames extensively damaged a hostel on Tremont Street in Hartford’s West End early Sunday morning.

The call came in at 2:15 a.m., and heavy fire was visible from the second floor of the 2 -and-half story building when crews arrived. The building is rooming house/hostel called The Mark Twain Hostel.

Original reports indicated the property owner’s son might have been inside, so firefighters entered and began battling the flames inside as they searched. Eventually the heat and danger became too much, and the order was given to withdraw and battle the fire from the outside only. Firefighters were still dousing hot-spots as of 6 a.m.

One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury, but that appears to be the only injury.

One family, traveling from Israel and staying at the hostel, were too shaken to be interviewed on camera. But they did tell FOX61’s Brian Didlake that they may have lost all of their belongings, including their passports.

The American Red Cross responded early this morning to help those displace by the fire, providing fund for immediate lodging and other needs, along with ‘comfort kits’ with supplies, to five familes, comprised of 9 adults and one child.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.