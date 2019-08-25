× Rabbit stolen from Hamden park: Police

HAMDEN — Police are looking for the public’s help in the search for a stolen rabbit.

The Brooksvale Park Staff, at Hamden’s Brooksvale Park.

Several weeks ago on August 10, police said the chicken pen was cut, so the chicken’s could escape. The fence has since been fixed, but during the overnight Friday, one of the rabbits cages, which houses “Tonks” was cut open on the backside and “Tonks” was stolen. “It seems that the perpetrator feels comfortable committing these crimes and knows the lay out of the property. We at Brooksvale consider this a serious issue. Also, the Park Ranger and his family live on the property and we are concerned for the safety of he and his family. We put tireless hours into the upkeep and the safety of these animals. We want to continue to give the public the best experience when they come to our Park. We ask for the help of the public in the return of Tonks and in the safety of all the animals at the Park.”

The case is being investigated by Officer D’Angelo and we ask if anyone has any information, please reach out to him, or anyone at the Hamden Police Department (203) 230-4000.