Real People with Stan Simpson: Is a financial crisis looming?

There has been wide speculation from financial experts that – despite a robust economy – a financial crisis is looming for America. Osman Kilic, Chairman of the Finance Department at Quinnipiac University and an expert on financial crisis breaks it all down for us, and lets us know what’s happening globally to trigger such grave concerns.

He also talks with Stan about a novel forum he is organizing for about 1,500 college students from around the world in March of 2020. They will get an education on Global Asset Management.

