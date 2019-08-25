Back-to-school tips to start the year off right
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

State Police reminding everyone: School’s starting, kids are on the roads, drive safely!

Posted 4:42 PM, August 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:43PM, August 25, 2019

With summer winding down, and the school year  starting, your commute is about to change. More than 330,000 Connecticut children are transported to and from school in a school bus every day of the school year.  So when school is in session, drivers should be sure to drive with EXTRA caution.

The Connecticut State Police have created a video public service announcement to remind people about the risks of forgetting - or ignoring - the rules of the road around school buses and school kids. They dropped by the FOX61 Morning News on Sunday to discuss the issue with Matt Scott.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.