The Real Story: Hartford mayoral candidate Brandon McGee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, we talk with two of the candidates challenging incumbent Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, in the September 10primary.Brandon McGee is a four-term state representative. McGee, entered the race last January, saying he was motivated by issues such as subpar housing in the city, and a lack of opportunity for people released from jail. With respect to Mayor Bronin’s performance, he says he was particularly turned off by the Mayor’s decision to explore a run for governor early in his first term as mayor.

You can hear more from Hartford mayoral candidates in a debate to be held Thursday evening, hosted by FOX61 in partnership with the League of Women Voters.

The debate will be streamed live on the FOX61 Facebook page, FOX61.com and on the FOX61 News App on Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

The debate will also be broadcast on FOX61 at 10 a.m., Sunday, September 1 in a special one-hour edition of The Real Story and Real People with Stan Simpson.

And, you can watch previous The Real Story conversations with incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin and former mayor/current candidate Eddie Perez here on FOX61.com