The Real Story: Hartford mayoral candidate Brandon McGee

August 25, 2019

This week, we talk with two of the candidates challenging incumbent Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, in the September 10th primary.
Brandon McGee is a four-term state representative.  McGee, entered the race last January, saying he was motivated by issues such as subpar housing in the city, and a lack of opportunity for people released from jail. With respect to Mayor Bronin’s performance, he says he was particularly turned off by the Mayor’s decision to explore a run for governor early in his first term as mayor.

You can hear more from Hartford mayoral candidates in a debate to be held Thursday evening, hosted by FOX61 in partnership with the League of Women Voters.

