The Real Story: Hartford mayoral candidate J. Stan McCauley

This we're talking with two of the several candidates challenging incumbent Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin in the September 10th primary.

This is J. Stan McCauley's third run for Hartford Mayor. He is a Democrat who’s running as an independent, with a cross- endorsement from the Republican Town Committee. The TV entrepreneur had supported Mayor Bronin in 2015, but says he has been disappointed by Bronin’s emphasis on downtown development, rather than conditions in the city’s neighborhoods, and he offers a bold idea for boosting education.

You can hear more from Hartford mayoral candidates in a debate to be held Thursday evening, hosted by FOX61 in partnership with the League of Women Voters.

