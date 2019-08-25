× Thousands come out Farmington for the Dream Ride Experience benefiting Special Olympics

FARMINGTON — The dream ride experience brought thousands to the Farmington area for a three-day special event.

With the lighting of the Special Olympic torch, the fun begin, from motorcycles cruising, pet adoptions, to exotic cars hitting American soil for the first time.

“It is such a genuine experience, it doesn’t matter where you are from or what your background is, abled or disabled you feel included and accepted,” said Jamie Hughes who is the relationship manager for hometown heroes.

Inclusion being the main them of the 19th Annual Dream Ride Experience, it benefits those in the Special Olympics who say this is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I legit clear my whole schedule for to make sure I am here every hour during the day,” said Brett Glaser.

Scott Masson said, “The whole experience of watching the basketball game and just everything that goes on here like the carnival, the patriots cheerleaders being here, the car show, the dream cruise… everything.”

Stars from the screen and court came out to show their support.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see that basketball is second, you know smiles are first and to see the kids to smiling makes you forget about the game, even for a moment,” said Ben Wallace.

Tayshaun Prince said, “The biggest thing, you know we don’t know what these kids face on a daily basis, but what we do know is that we want to put a smile on they face and be around 24/7.”

Athletes from the special Olympics say this will always be their favorite part of the year.

Brett Glaser said, “It makes me feel really good to be included in such a cool event, to give back to the community and stuff… and I am legit grateful for everything I get to experience from this event.”