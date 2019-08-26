Bethel man arraigned on manslaughter charges in stabbing death of woman in his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHEL -- A Bethel man plead not guilty to charges of manslaughter for stabbing a woman in a condominium complex late Friday night.

Early Saturday morning, David MacDowell confessed to Bethel police that he committed a stabbing at this condo complex on Plumtrees road. It wasn’t until later that morning that he told police his story.

MacDowell told police he had been drinking heavily the night of August 23 when he got into a fight with the victim. He told police she made fun of him, which set him off.

What happened next resulted in David being arrested for manslaughter at the Bethel Police station, while the woman he says he stabbed was on the floor of his condominium with deep wounds to her neck, torso, and legs. The woman was taken to Danbury Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At his arraignment at Danbury Superior Court Monday, MacDowell was visibly and audibly upset— he sobbed when the judge talked about the victim.

According to police reports, just after 1 a.m., Saturday morning, minutes after police responded to the condo, MacDowell walked into the Bethel police station with no shirt on and blood all over him. He laid on the ground, and said he just murdered someone.

Parts of the report are redacted to hide the victims identity— the court sealed the original documents. MacDowell told police he didn’t remember using a knife, but knew what happened.

At the house, police found a knife next to the victim . They found another knife in the kitchen with a 6-8inch blade that was bent and covered in blood. They found another knife handle missing a blade in an upstairs bedroom with blood all over the carpet and door.

MacDowell is being held on $1 million bond. He is on mental health watch.