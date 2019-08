Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured in a fall and taken by helicopter to the hospital Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Cotton Hollow Preserve at 12:40 pm. The boy was found unresponsive. Officials said he had fallen 25 feet. He had been with friends and a parent.

Officials said his condition was unknown but he had serious injuries

The incident occurred about a mile from the sign on Hopewell Rd.