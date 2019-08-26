Comfy Monday night; Cool summer day Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The air feels a bit chilly out there this morning! Temperatures have dropped into the upper 40s and low/mid 50s out there. With crisp low humidity, this fall-like start to the day may have you reaching for a sweatshirt this morning.

After a phenomenal weekend, low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s stick around today through tomorrow. We’ll enjoy sunshine for Monday and Tuesday with humidity staying on the comfortable side.

For the middle of the week, the humidity increases as temperatures get back into the lower 80s and a chance for some rain late Wednesday into early Thursday. It doesn’t look like any big washouts, and much of the rain will likely fall overnight.

Afterwards, temperatures stay warm in the 80s with some dry weather for the end of the week and into the weekend.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK:

Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to strengthen over the course of the next few days. The storm is forecast to be near hurricane strength by Tuesday as it reaches the Lesser Antilles. Puerto Rico will have to watch this very closely as the storm may be passing just to the south as a tropical storm or hurricane. Impacts to PR are yet to be determined, but the National Hurricane Center is keeping a very close eye on that. As for us here in Connecticut, this is not a worry at all. The storm has a long way to go before any impact to the US mainland would occur, so we’ll see what happens as it goes through the Caribbean first.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfy. Lows: 49-55.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with low humidity. High: 75-80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, more humid. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli