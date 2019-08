× CT State Police: Man drowns in Griswold

GRISWOLD — Connecticut State Police said an adult male died Monday after drowning in the area of Sheldon Road.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the area of Sheldon Road in Griswold just after 11 a.m. on the report of a drowning.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

No other details have been provided at this time.

