Hartford community leaders give teachers a warm welcome to kick off new school year

HARTFORD -- On Monday morning, community leaders gathered to welcome back Hartford Public School teachers.

Teachers were attending a convocation at the XL Center, little did they know they would be greeted by dozens of people cheering them on.

“This is amazing. This is beyond whatever I thought it would be,” says Kiaundra Smith, the Principal for Hartford Public High School.

Community leaders say the purpose of the event is to motivate school staff to start the new year on a high note.

“Teachers have a lot to deal with staff have a lot to deal with and we want to give them some energy to start the year off,” says Pastor AJ Johnson.

The rest of the week, local leaders will be lining up outside of different Hartford public schools to welcome students too.

“It’s important that students feel welcome. We are a family. And when the community and the organizations all work together.... we know that a 3 legged stool will not wobble...so together we can make a difference in this community,” says Principal Smith.

Organizers say this is just the start to help build relationships and mentor students in Hartford.

“We don’t want to be a flash in the pan we don’t want to be a out there just one time so what we do is invest in the 8th grade boys in the schools we go and teach them life skills,” says Pastor AJ Johnson.