× Identity released of kayaker who died after falling into Scoville Reservoir

WOLCOTT — Police have identified the kayaker who died Sunday evening after falling into Scoville Reservoir in Wolcott.

Police say the man is 49-year-old Nelson Torres of Waterbury.

Wolcott Chief Police Edward Stevens said police responded after two people fell into the water from their kayaks at Scoville Reservoir. He said the woman had reached out to hand Torres in another kayak a sandwich when the man suffered from some sort of medical distress and fell into the water.

Officers arriving on the scene jumped into the water and found the woman. Torres was not found immediately.

The fire department and regional dive team were called. The Torres was found unresponsive about an hour later and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.