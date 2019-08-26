× Man and teen charged in Groton Town Shooting

GROTON — Police arrested a teen and an adult in connection with the shooting of another man Sunday.

Around 5:05 pm, Groton Town Police received the report of a shooting involving one male victim in a wooded area near Laurelwood Road in Groton. Officers arrived a short time later and found two males in the area. Police determined the two males, a 22-year-old and a 16-year-old juvenile were the suspects involved in the shooting incident.

The male victim had been transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital prior to the arrival of officers on the scene. Police said the victim was in stable condition and was undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police said this was not a random act and that those involved were known to each other.

Robert D. Thomas, 22, of New London, was charged with Assault 1st Degree and Carrying a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle. He was held on a $150,000 bond and was arraigned in Superior Court on Monday.

A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with Criminal Liability for Assault 1st Degree and transferred to the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.